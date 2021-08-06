Rangers provide Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi updates ahead of Dundee United clash

Alfredo Morelos is back available for Rangers after a spell in quarantine. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Colombia international had to self-isolate following his return from an extended break due to his involvement in the Copa America, where he managed only one substitute appearance.

He has now resumed training but Steven Gerrard admitted the striker will need time to get back up to speed as he also delivered the news that Ianis Hagi will miss the trip to Tannadice after picking up an injury in the opening day win over Livingston.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Romanian opened the scoring at Ibrox but was forced off before half-time.

Kemar Roofe and Glen Kamara will return to the squad after missing the midweek Champions League defeat to Malmo through suspension.

"Morelos is available but he will need a couple of sessions on his return," the Rangers boss revealed. "We will be without Ianis Hagi.

"Roofe is available to return to the group, Kamara will return to the squad.

"Dundee United look like they are playing out more from the back but there is still a battle with quality in the forward positions. We will have to go and put in a real strong performance and win the battle.”

Kamara is in talks over a new Rangers contract and Gerrard is desperate to retain the services of the Finland international amid interest from England and abroad.

He added: "Glen's progress has been brilliant and he has become a real established international player. I love the kid and the player and I want him to stay

The Gers boss also confirmed that Scotland international Ryan Jack “will be another couple of weeks all being well" as he continues his recovery from calf surgery.

While focused on Dundee United, Gerrard is looking ahead to welcoming a full house back to Ibrox for the Champions League third qualifying round second leg against Malmo as his side look to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

"Everyone connected with the club has been craving the full house, to get it back in full noise we are really looking forward to Tuesday but for now all of our focus is on a real tough battle on Sunday,” he said.

“I am so pleased for the fans as they have been so patient.”