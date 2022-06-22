Rangers prospect seeking move after becoming 'disillusioned' by Ibrox developments

The promising goalkeeper made two appearances last season – shutting out Celtic and helping the team on their Europa League epic with a crucial result away to Alashkert in the qualifiers – but has found opportunities limited.

It was expected McCrorie would begin his step up having been regarded as a future number one at the club, but after Allan McGregor added another year onto his stay at Rangers, he is now prepared to look elsewhere having become ‘disillusioned’ by the goalkeeping state of play at Ibrox.

The Glasgow Times reports that the 24-year-old was given assurances over his place in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s plans this term but now feels that he has to leave to continue his career.

McCrorie was a late call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad this month and his availability and expiring contract has alerted clubs, including Manchester United.