All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
15 minutes ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
22 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

Rangers prepared to spend money in summer as Michael Beale says cash is there

Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed that Rangers will have money to spend as they look to strengthen their squad for next season.

By Mark Atkinson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:30 BST
Manager Michael Beale during a Rangers training session at the Rangers Training Centre, on March 31, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Manager Michael Beale during a Rangers training session at the Rangers Training Centre, on March 31, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Manager Michael Beale during a Rangers training session at the Rangers Training Centre, on March 31, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Beale, who arrived at Ibrox in December, has a number of first-team players whose contracts expire in June, with high earners such as Alfredo Morelos likely to depart. Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield are among some of the other players entering the final stages of their deals.

There has been much speculation as to who may or may not depart Ibrox and asked about contract negotiations and plans for the summer transfer window during his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Dundee United, Beale said: “We are very aligned and I have a strong relationship with Ross [Wilson, sporting director]. We are clear on our decisions and will select the correct moment to communicate this. We have money to spend and I'm really positive about the summer and the future.”

IbroxAllan McGregorSteven DavisRyan Kent