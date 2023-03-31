Rangers prepared to spend money in summer as Michael Beale says cash is there

Beale, who arrived at Ibrox in December, has a number of first-team players whose contracts expire in June, with high earners such as Alfredo Morelos likely to depart. Ryan Kent , Allan McGregor , Steven Davis and Scott Arfield are among some of the other players entering the final stages of their deals.

There has been much speculation as to who may or may not depart Ibrox and asked about contract negotiations and plans for the summer transfer window during his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Dundee United, Beale said: “We are very aligned and I have a strong relationship with Ross [Wilson, sporting director]. We are clear on our decisions and will select the correct moment to communicate this. We have money to spend and I'm really positive about the summer and the future.”