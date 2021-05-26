Rangers prepare to bring winger back to Ibrox after play-off miss and League One deal expiry

Jordan Jones is due back at Ibrox after his loan deal. (Picture: SNS)

Lee Johnson’s side failed in their promotion bid from skybet League One – defeated by Lincoln City in the play-off semi-final.

That has led to a mass exodus from the Stadium of Light – including the return of the on-loan Northern Irish international back to Ibrox.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones moved to the north-east of England in January, and played 20 times, scoring three goals including one particularly eye-catching strike against Crewe in February.

Jones (right) made an impact on Wearside but has come to the end of his loan deal. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

However he kept a close eye on matters at Ibrox and sent congratulations to the club when the league title was clinched in March.

The winger has one more year on his contract in Glasgow after penning a three-year deal in 2019, but he is interesting several clubs and was linked with a stay in the north-east at Middlesbrough or Sunderland in March. Stoke, Barnsley and Cardiff have also been credited with an interest.