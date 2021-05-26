Rangers prepare to bring winger back to Ibrox after play-off miss and League One deal expiry

Lee Johnson’s side failed in their promotion bid from skybet League One – defeated by Lincoln City in the play-off semi-final.
That has led to a mass exodus from the Stadium of Light – including the return of the on-loan Northern Irish international back to Ibrox.
Jones moved to the north-east of England in January, and played 20 times, scoring three goals including one particularly eye-catching strike against Crewe in February.
However he kept a close eye on matters at Ibrox and sent congratulations to the club when the league title was clinched in March.
The winger has one more year on his contract in Glasgow after penning a three-year deal in 2019, but he is interesting several clubs and was linked with a stay in the north-east at Middlesbrough or Sunderland in March. Stoke, Barnsley and Cardiff have also been credited with an interest.