Rangers are ready to submit an improved bid for Nicolas Raskin after being set an asking price three times higher than their original offer by Standard Liege.

The Ibrox club had an initial approach, believed to be around £500,000, for the Belgian Under-21 midfielder turned down earlier this week with his current club said to be seeking a £1.5million fee for a player who is out of contract in the summer.

Whether a deal can be struck remains to be seen, but according to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are preparing to return to the negotiating table in a bid to land one of Michael Beale's key transfer targets before the end of the January window.

Raskin has not played for the Belgian side since November and has been training with the reserves following a fall-out with ex-Celtic manager Ronny Deila, who took charge of the Belgian side last year after a spell managing in the MLS.

Rangers are keen to sign Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege before the end of the January transfer window. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports in his homeland claim a four-and-a-half year deal at Rangers is already in place for the 21-year-old, who completed his medical last week.

Beale previously confirmed his interest in Raskin, stating: “He is a good player, to be fair. A player I remember a lot from the time we played Standard Liege.

"He missed the first game against Rangers the night Kemar Roofe scored that amazing goal, but he played in the second leg. So he is a player I am aware of, a very good player who is obviously out of contract in the summer and is attracting a lot of attention.