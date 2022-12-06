Rangers 'plot move' for EPL midfielder as Michael Beale set sights on January signing

Rangers are reportedly weighing up a January swoop for Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah.

The 25-year-old is out of favour at Craven Cottage having made just two substitute appearances for the Londoners in the Premier League this season.

The former England Under-21 international has made 76 appearances for Fulham since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, where he also had loan spells with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, new Rangers boss Michael Beale is plotting a move for Onomah in the upcoming transfer window having previously considered signing him for Queen's Park Rangers during the summer.

Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah is reportedly a target for new Rangers boss Michael Beale. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Championship clubs are also said to be interested with West Brom having already attempted to sign the player in the summer before the move collapsed at the last minute.