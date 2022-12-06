Rangers 'plot move' for EPL midfielder as Michael Beale set sights on January signing

The 25-year-old is out of favour at Craven Cottage having made just two substitute appearances for the Londoners in the Premier League this season.
The former England Under-21 international has made 76 appearances for Fulham since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, where he also had loan spells with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.
According to Football Insider, new Rangers boss Michael Beale is plotting a move for Onomah in the upcoming transfer window having previously considered signing him for Queen's Park Rangers during the summer.
A number of Championship clubs are also said to be interested with West Brom having already attempted to sign the player in the summer before the move collapsed at the last minute.
Rangers could look to land Onomah for free on a pre-contract deal in January with a view to taking the player to Ibrox when his current contract expires at the end of June.