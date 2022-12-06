News you can trust since 1817
Rangers 'plot move' for EPL midfielder as Michael Beale set sights on January signing

Rangers are reportedly weighing up a January swoop for Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah.

By Angus Wright
41 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 11:06am
The 25-year-old is out of favour at Craven Cottage having made just two substitute appearances for the Londoners in the Premier League this season.

The former England Under-21 international has made 76 appearances for Fulham since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, where he also had loan spells with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

According to Football Insider, new Rangers boss Michael Beale is plotting a move for Onomah in the upcoming transfer window having previously considered signing him for Queen's Park Rangers during the summer.

Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah is reportedly a target for new Rangers boss Michael Beale. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
A number of Championship clubs are also said to be interested with West Brom having already attempted to sign the player in the summer before the move collapsed at the last minute.

Rangers could look to land Onomah for free on a pre-contract deal in January with a view to taking the player to Ibrox when his current contract expires at the end of June.

