Rangers players consulted on location of club's signing section ahead of board meeting verdict

Rangers players will have their say on what part of Ibrox the club’s signing section is housed in.

Rangers fans during a Viaplay Cup quarter-final match against Livingston.

Traditionally situated in the bottom left-hand corner of the Broomloan Road Stand, Rangers have undertaken a series of trials to see where the best home for that group of fans is. They have been put right behind the goal at the Copeland Road Stand for certain matches this season and with chief executive James Bisgrove due to give a recommendation to the Rangers hierarchy on a permanent place for the supporters at the next board meeting, the playing squad will be asked for feedback.

“I think we have had four trials now and we have been gathering the feedback from all supporters,” said Bisgrove. “We've also been gathering feedback from the first team and we've had consultation sessions with supporters who are in different sections of the stadium if we were to move the current singing section from BF1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've asked the first team to give us feedback in terms of the different locations of the signing section. If that has an impact for them, the atmosphere, the connection with the fans, because Ibrox is a fortress because of the atmosphere. We've seen it in so many games and one of the objectives we have is to intensify and amplify that as best as possible. The players will have a stake in that decision.