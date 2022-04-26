Kris Boyd in pensive mood at the end of the UEFA Cup Final in 2008 when he appeared as a late substitute for Rangers in their 2-0 defeat against Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester. (Photo by Bill Murray/SNS Group).

The Ibrox side face RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday night in the first leg of their semi-final as they look to secure a place against either West Ham United or Eintracht Frankfurt in the final in Seville on May 18.

Boyd, a member of the last Scottish side to reach a European final when he appeared as a substitute for Rangers when they lost 2-0 to Zenit St Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Cup showpiece in Manchester, feels the current squad are on the cusp of a career-defining feat which should transcend customary domestic rivalries.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of a Rangers team that made it through the semi-final 14 years ago,” said Boyd.

The Rangers team which started the 2008 UEFA Cup final in Manchester. Back row (L to R) - Sasa Papac, Steven Whittaker, Brahim Hemdani, Neil Alexander, David Weir, Carlos Cuellar. Front row (L to R) - Jean-Claude Darcheville, Kirk Broadfoot, Barry Ferguson, Kevin Thomson, Steven Davis. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“What I will say is it will change a lot of those boys’ lives. You’ve been successful, won the league the last year and have the chance of winning the Scottish Cup.

“But getting to a final in Europe is something that will never leave you.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to get the job done in 2008. But hopefully if this group gets through, it gives them an opportunity in the final for them to become heroes.

“Not only for Rangers but for Scottish football. I don’t think anyone expected to see any Scottish team back in a semi-final, never mind a final.

“Listen, these boys are potentially two games away from becoming – you could say it – national heroes.

“I know the way people still regard us at Ibrox and we never even won it.

“When you see the fans on the road, they love their away trips. There is a special bond when you win trophies but there’s something different when it comes to Europe.

“I can only imagine what it would have been like if we’d won it.

“The togetherness from us even by getting to a final was amazing. But if these guys could find a way to overcome this semi final and get there and win this, it would be a fantastic achievement.”