Rangers player sale confirmed as club recoup undisclosed fee for first-team outcast

The Croatian centre-half exits the Ibrox club having failed to make a first team appearance since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in 2020.

Katic was one of Steven Gerrard’s first signings for Rangers with the centre-back joining for a reported £2million fee from Slaven Belupo in 2018 before extending his contract in 2019.

The 25-year-old went on to make 59 appearances for the club and scored six goals including a winner at Parkhead in 2019 before spending almost a year in recovery following his injury setback the following year.

Niko Katic has left Rangers after making a permanent transfer to FC Zurich. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)