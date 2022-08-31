Rangers player sale confirmed as club recoup undisclosed fee for first-team outcast
Rangers have confirmed the departure of Niko Katic with the defender sealing a permanent transfer to FC Zurich for an undisclosed fee.
The Croatian centre-half exits the Ibrox club having failed to make a first team appearance since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in 2020.
Katic was one of Steven Gerrard’s first signings for Rangers with the centre-back joining for a reported £2million fee from Slaven Belupo in 2018 before extending his contract in 2019.
The 25-year-old went on to make 59 appearances for the club and scored six goals including a winner at Parkhead in 2019 before spending almost a year in recovery following his injury setback the following year.
Most Popular
After battling back to fitness, Katic was loaned out to Hadjuk Split last season but he has been unable to win over Giovanni van Bronckhorst since returning to the Rangers fold in the summer, and he now joins the Swiss side who knocked Hearts out of the Europa League play-off last week.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.