Rangers player ratings v Celtic: One 7 but far too many mundane marks and two big letdowns

We give each Rangers player a mark out of ten for their performance against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park ...

Borna Barisic, left, and Nicolas Raskin were both at fault for Celtic's winner against Rangers.

Allan McGregor: No chance with goal and dealt with everything else as you would expect on what was a fairly routine afternoon for the veteran goalkeeper. 6

James Tavernier: A solid defensive shift, looking comfortable with Connor Goldson to his right. His effort in the second half that crashed off the inside of the post was the closest Rangers came to an equaliser. 6

Connor Goldson: The Rangers backline was much more secure with the centre-half back in the team following three matches out injury. He kept the in-form Kyogo Furuhashi in check and was good with the ball at his feet. One of the better players on show. 7

Ben Davies: A poor pass early on threatened to set the tone for the defender, whose mistake in the last Old Firm match was so costly. However, alongside Goldson, he played pretty well, although the left side of defence always looked more susceptible and was targeted more by Celtic. 6

Borna Barisic: A difficult afternoon for the Croat. Was yellow-carded in the first half and was caught sleeping for Jota’s goal, not reacting quick enough to the loose ball. Did not cover himself in glory either with a lame attempt to win a penalty just before the break. Came off for Ridvan Yilmaz as the match entered its final quarter. 4

Nicolas Raskin: Rangers fans would have been relieved to see him name on the teamsheet after wild online rumours that he would miss the match. Plenty of industry and competitiveness in midfield but no real cutting edge and was culpable alongside Barisic for the goal. Made way for Rabbi Matondo on 75 minutes. 5

John Lundstram: Helped Rangers compete admirably with Celtic in a gritty midfield battle but like Raskin, was unable to do anything significant in an attacking sense. 6

Ryan Kent: Returned to the starting XI following a two-game absence due to injury. Looked a diminished force on the left and made way for Fashion Sakala at the interval. 4

Todd Cantwell: The midfielder saw a lot of the ball and had some nice touches, but his final ball was too often lacking as Rangers really struggled to unlock the Celtic defence. Booked for a cynical tackle in the dying stages. 5

Malik Tillman: The on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder was having a quiet game until injury struck on 36 minutes. Tried to carry on after jarring his knee in a challenge but was replaced not long after by Scott Arfield. Left the pitch in tears. 4

Alfredo Morelos: A very subdued afternoon for the Rangers striker. While he was starved of any meaningful service from his team-mates, he also got very little change out of the Celtic defence. Was replaced late on. 4