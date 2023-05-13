Rangers player ratings v Celtic: Four 8s but one player on another level, the cat and complete workhorse

John Souttar is mobbed by his Rangers team-mates after scoring the second goal of the game against Celtic.

We give each Rangers player involved in the match a mark out of ten for their performance in Govan.

Goalkeeper

Robby McCrorie (8) retained the gloves after a good performance against Aberdeen last week and put in another assured display. The 25-year-old was quick off his line, handled the ball impeccably and showed cat-like reflexes to flick Matt O’Riley’s effort over the bar at a crucial point in the match, just after the interval as Celtic tried to find a way back into the match.

Defence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Tavernier (8) got an assist with a pinpoint corner and generally kept Jota very quiet while supporting the attack. On the opposite flank, Ridvan Yilmaz (7) put in a power of work with a tenacious performance. His final ball lacked at times and Celtic generally got more joy down his side, although that was limited. In the centre of defence, John Souttar (8) headed home the second goal and marshalled Hyeongyu Oh well – he looked very comfortable throughout. Connor Goldson (8) alongside him barely put a foot wrong and led the backline diligently.

Midfield

Ryan Jack (7) returned to the starting XI and added grit and composure to the Rangers engine room. Beside him, John Lundstram (7) was another strong presence and his effort from distance led to the opening goal. They were both eclipsed, however, by the performance of Nicolas Raskin (8), who was a complete workhorse in midfield, closing down his Celtic counterparts and driving the team on. And then there’s Todd Cantwell (9), who was on another level here at Ibrox. He played like a man possessed, desperate for a derby victory. He drilled home the opener, his touch was excellent, he played with aggression and looked the classiest player on the pitch. The rapturous round of applause he received when subbed late on from the adoring Rangers crowd said it all.

Attack

Rabbi Matondo (6) troubled Celtic with his pace and got himself into some promising positions, but his end product was not quite on point. The same could be said for his partner Fashion Sakala (8) in the first half, but the Zambian elevated himself at the break. He has the potential to run riot with his speed and athleticism and scored the clinching third goal by rounding Joe Hart and slotting home.

Substitutes