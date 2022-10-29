Rangers player ratings: The unlikely new Ally McCoist, one brave performance and languid style shines brightest

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.

Allan McGregor: No chance at Aberdeen goal and then very little to do after that. Lack of action told its own story of the way play swung back in Rangers’ favour. 5

James Tavernier: Shot saved by Roos in run up to Rangers’ second. Made up for not playing whistle at Aberdeen opener with header for third but then saw penalty hit post. Mixed afternoon. 5

Ben Davies: An unlikely assist for the second but off injured at half time. 4

Leon King: King stopped Duk with tackle of the afternoon. Brought home fans to their feet. Might have done better for Aberdeen’s opener when turned inside out by Duk. 6

Ridvan Yilmaz: Heartbreak for the 21-year-old as he seeks to establish himself in team. Pulled up with hamstring strain on six minutes after very bright start. Barisic came on. 2

James Sands: Seemed to be enjoying himself in midfield so would have been disappointed to shift backwards to centre half at half-time after Davies injury. Untroubled. 6

John Lundstram: The new Ally McCoist. Important goals in three successive league matches. Dropped further back when Davies went off at half time. 7

Fashion Sakala: Should have done better when put through by Colak five minutes before half-time but saw ‘keeper Roos block. Lively second half with assist for fourth. 8

Malik Tillman: Languid style can often work against him when it comes to fans’ opinion but his effectiveness was not in question here – great assist for equaliser. Always dangerous. 8

Ryan Kent: Took the brunt of the fans’ frustration in the opening 20 minutes but stuck to his task. Brave performance. 7

Antonio Colak: Swept in Rangers’ opener in the style we have become used to in the domestic arena. Also turned playmaker but Sakala could not take advantage. 7

Borna Barisic: On after just six minutes for Yilmaz. Fine cross for Tavernier header to make It 3-1. 4

Scott Arfield: On at half time and looked eager to score. 4