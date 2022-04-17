Rangers player ratings: the stand-out stars from the 2-1 win over Celtic at Hampden

It was widely anticipated beforehand that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men would struggle to produce another performance in such a demanding setting but they were deserving winners over a Celtic side who were subdued by comparison on the day.

Rangers’ victory was all the more impressive given they lost the opening goal of the match with Greg Taylor firing Celtic in front after 64 minutes.

Hoops defender Cameron Carter-Vickers hit the bar shortly afterwards when it looked easier to score – a moment which undoubtedly let Rangers off the hook.

However, the Govan side showed great resilience to score an equaliser with 12 minutes of the 90 remaining through substitute Scott Arfield and they were the stronger side in extra-time resulting in Carl Starfelt turning a cross from Calvin Bassey into his own net to seal the win.

Here are marks out of ten for each Rangers player involved in the semi-final triumph at Hampden.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 7 Controversial choice ahead of Allan McGregor despite previous cup appearance, but put in a very diligent display. 7 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - 9 An outstanding performance from the captain. Never stopped running, defended manfully and his drilled cross led to the equaliser. 9 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Connor Goldson - 7 Stood up to most of Celtic's attacks and held the central defence firm. 7 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Calvin Bassey - 8 Had a few shaky moments early on, but really grew into the game and showed tremendous energy to set up the winner deep into the match. 8 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales