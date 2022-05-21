Rangers player ratings: The monster that is Calvin Bassey, the unsung hero, substitutes save the day

Jon McLaughlin: Picked ahead of McGregor, he was unflappable throughout. His only real tests came when Hearts floated balls into his penalty box and the keeper gobbled them up. A polished performance. 7

James Tavernier: The captain looked a little sluggish in the opening part of the match and was perhaps fortunate to avoid a booking for persistent fouling. After that, though, he drove his team on and was ecstatic to finally get his hands on the Scottish Cup. 7

Connor Goldson: In what was most likely his final game for Rangers, the central defender stood up to everything asked of him and celebrated wildly when the final whistle went. He will be a big miss should he decide his future lies away from Ibrox. 7

Ryan Jack celebrates opening the scoring against Hearts.

Leon Balogun: Brought into the team due to a defensive reshuffle, the Nigerian dealt with Ellis Simms confidently. He had the pace, power and positional sense to dominate the Everton loanee and almost scored with a bullet header. Excellent performance. 8

Calvin Bassey: This man is just getting better and better. Deployed at left-back, he was Rangers’ most dangerous players in attack while being a monster in defence. Nearly scored with a low shot, too. Rangers will need to fend off interest in the summer. 9

Scott Arfield: Bags of energy from the box-to-box midfielder. Had a couple of sightings but found it difficult to penetrate the Hearts defence. Left it all out there and came off for Kamara when the tank emptied. 7

Steven Davis: Veteran midfielder was diligent in possession, often dictating tempo, but was unable to find a killer pass. Replaced by Jack as Rangers looked to replenish their energy levels in midfield. 7

John Lundstram: Provided the base for Rangers to go on and attack. Looked a little leggy given the exploits of Seville but still had more than enough to repel, and then overcome, Hearts’ midfield. 7

Ryan Kent: All that was lacking for Kent was a goal. He thrusted, weaved and tortured the Hearts defence but as has often been the case this season, his final touch was lacking. Could have scored but did more than enough. 7

Joe Aribo: Asked to be the main striker once again, the Nigerian did not get much out of Hearts’ defence and when he did, he found Craig Gordon in fine form to deny him. Never stopped running, though. 6

Amad Diallo: Some nice moments, including a lovely long ball to Kent, but missed a very good chance with a wayward header. Booked and subbed just after hour-mark. A typically frustrating performance from the Man Utd loanee. 6

Scott Wright: Added purpose to the Rangers attack and scored a lovely goal on the counter. 7

Ryan Jack: His strike to open the scoring will live long in the memory, a howitzer that left Gordon beaten all ends up. 7

Glen Kamara: Helped reinforce Rangers’ midfield at a time when they were on top. 5

Fashion Sakala: Missed a good chance when one-on-one with Gordon. 5