Rangers player ratings: The man who came of age in Eindhoven as two nines handed out

Rangers' Glen Kamara (left) and PSV Eindhoven's Philipp Max battle for the ball.

Jon McLaughlin: An outstanding performance from the goalkeeper. Calm, dealt with cross balls and made two excellent saves. 9

James Tavernier: The captain stood tall in defence, never giving an inch and leading by example. 8

Connor Goldson: A couple of hairy moments at the end of the first half but other than that, was extremely solid. 8

James Sands: Came of age in Eindhoven. A colossal display, showing great heart, discipline and anticipation. 9

Borna Barisic: The left-back was diligent all evening in much more defensive match than he would have liked. 8

Glen Kamara: Returned to the starting XI and gave Rangers nice balance in midfield with defensive cover married with composure. Replaced by Scott Arfield. 7

John Lundstram: Never stopped running, never stopped shutting down the PSV players. A rock in Rangers’ midfield. 8

Malik Tillman: Added stardust to Rangers’ attack and showed lucidity to cut the ball back to Antonio Colak for the all-important goal after stealing possession. 8

Tom Lawrence: Always a threat from set-pieces and was very unlucky to see a second-half shot cannon off the bar after some silky skills to create space. Came off for Scott Wright. 7

Ryan Kent: Really lively first half and was always causing the PSV defence problems despite picking up a foot injury. 8

Antonio Colak: Led the line with aplomb and scored the vital goal to send Rangers into the group stages of the Champions League. 8