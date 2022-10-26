Giovanni van Bronckhorst made four changes to the team which drew at home to Livingston but conceded two early goals in Italy before a third was shipped after the break. Here is how the players involved rated out of ten:

Allan McGregor – 6

Given little chance by Diego Simeone for the two goals and Leo Ostigard's header He wasn’t able to come for the Rui cross for the second due to the pace and trajectory of the ball. Made an important stop at the start of the second half with his foot and then a smart stop down low to his right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Tavernier – 4

Not a strong defensive performance for the Rangers captain. Was twice either static or simply unaware of an opponent after a cross was clipped to the back post. Gave away possession far too cheaply at this level, including one pass which went astray in a very dangerous area.

Leon King – 5

Another big night for the young defender's development. Didn't cover himself in glory for the opening two goals but steadied and looked more assured as the game progressed. Was replaced in the second half following an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers XI which started against Napoli. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Ben Davies – 4

Really struggled in the first half. Was in the referee’s book early on for a rash challenge which is always going to be punished in Europe and put him in a difficult position for the rest of the came. Was completely unaware of Diego Simeone for the opening goal after he had run off Leon King. Defence was pulled all over the place at times in the first half and the former Preston North End defender was the one who struggled the most. More confident as part of a back three.

Ridvan Yilmaz – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers’ strongest performer on the night. Matteo Politano gave him a tough time defensively but the Turk was composed on the ball and offered a threat down the left. Delivered a perfect ball which Alfredo Morelos should have netted. It was an assured display which will have given fans hopes of him becoming a regular in the position with some really smart play in possession.

John Lundstram – 5

Importantly kept the ball in the midfield but still didn't offer the resistance Rangers needed, and that goes for team-mates as well, especially in the first half. Was clearly frustrated with the third goal after being caught under the ball from the corner.

James Sands – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

No player recovered the ball more than the American for Rangers in what was a solid performance individually. The issue for Rangers was the midfield as well as the defence didn't engage enough but Sands kept with it through the game.

Scott Wright – 3

The winger was back in for a back game in Europe after being trusted by Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers progressed to the Europa League final. He, however, was off the pace. A big aspect will have been a defensive presence against Mario Rui but he allowed the left-back to deliver a pinpoint cross for the second. Had a good run to get onto an Alfredo Morelos through ball and returned the favour but was replaced at half-time.

Malik Tillman – 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on loan Bayern Munich star was perhaps a surprise inclusion with so much off the ball work expected to be required from the Rangers team. Tillman though was the team's most threatening player in the final third. Danced through the Napoli defence on one occasion but didn't get his shot away quick enough.

Ryan Kent – 4

Another performance which promised at times but failed to deliver. Looked to be positive with the ball but was left frustrated when passes weren’t played quick enough or he ran into crowded areas. Even his pass to allow Yilmaz to set up Morelos was played behind the left-back.

Alfredo Morelos – 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Colombian's season so far was all but summed up by his two misses from good chances. In the first half he lacked conviction when sent through by Scott Wright. Then, in an even worse moment, missed an open goal and the ball entirely when Ridvan Yilmaz sent a tantalising cross right to his foot. Did have a couple of relatively positive moments in the first half as a link player but more is most certainly required.

Substitutes