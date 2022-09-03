Rangers player ratings: Pitiful performances laid bare as one man gets a 2 in Celtic defeat

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an afternoon to forget for Rangers defenders James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.

Jon McLaughlin: Will curse himself for not getting a stronger hand to Abada’s opener. Might have done better at both other first half goals as well. Did make a good block from Jota but no excuses for fourth when he passed the ball straight to Turnbull. 2

James Tavernier: Another unhappy afternoon for the skipper in an Old Firm game with two of Celtic’s first three goals coming down his side. Stuck to his task which was difficult enough in itself: constraining Jota. No chance to impose himself in forward areas. 5

Connor Goldson: His afternoon was summed up by a forlorn swiping of Daizen Maeda’s legs in the dying moments as the fresh-legged sub skipped past him. Knew what was coming: a booking. Also had a late header tipped wide by Hart. 5

James Sands: Endured a torrid opening half with the rest of his defensive colleagues and might have reacted better at Abada’s opener. Wild with a couple of passes as well. Settled into things later but by then it was too late. 5

Borna Barisic: Booked for tug on Abada in the first half but was the source of Rangers’ best chances in the opening 45 with at least three great crosses that deserved better finishes. But posted missing when Abada fired in third. 6

Glen Kamara: Hooked at half-time as Van Bronckhorst sought to give Rangers a chance to find a way back into things. Thoughts of keeping things tight had long side evaporated. Some nice touches but not his kind of game. 4

Steven Davis: Included for his experience and calm head in what Rangers knew would be a challenging arena but found himself as powerless as his teammates to deal with Celtic’s intensity. Not a surprise given his veteran status. Extra mark for lasting the duration, unlike some others. 5

John Lundstram: Along with his fellow midfielders, found the going extremely tough as Celtic launched a high press from kick off. Blasted one shot wildly over and was replaced by Ryan Jack with 12 minutes left. 4

Antonio Colak: Might have been a very different story if the striker had headed into the net rather than rather weakly past the post after 21 minutes. Tried an audacious lob but was wide of the mark and struggled to impose himself before being replaced by Morelos. 3

Malik Tillman: Another who failed to live up to the hype. Was well marshalled for the most part by the Celtic defence and the American international found it hard to wriggle free of their attentions. Might have done better with one first half header. Subbed after hour. 3

Ryan Kent: Looked in the mood at times in the first half and tried to get Rangers up the mark but too guilty of switching off at critical moments, including for the first and second goals. Rangers need more from him on these occasions. 5

Ryan Jack: Came on for Lundstram but the game was gone. n/a

Scott Wright: Replaced Kamara at half time with the unenviable task of sparking something. Only showed in flashes. 2

Scott Arfield: Put himself about a bit. Fired over but had made infringement in any case. 2

Alfredo Morelos: Made his presence felt and looked a better option than Colak in shorter time on field. 3