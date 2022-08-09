Rangers player ratings: Only two eights on glory night but plenty of pass marks - except one player

James Tavernier opened the scoring for Rangers with a penalty just before the interval.

Jon McLaughlin: Had one big save to make at 2-0 when rushing out to deny Adingra. Not much to do apart from that. 6

James Tavernier: Constantly looking to push forward and showed good composure with his penalty right on half time. Nice performance from the captain. 7

Connor Goldson: Let very little past him and held the backline together as Rangers pushed forward at will when chasing down the scoreline. 7

James Sands: Was picked on early by Vanzeir and was yellow-carded for a mis-timed tackle. Looked a little unsettled throughout and made way for Davies after Rangers went 3-0 up. 5

Borna Barisic: Involved in two of the goals with crosses and was always looking to deliver the ball into the Union penalty box. Benefited from being allowed time on the ball and not being tested defensively. 7

John Lundstram: Asked to anchor the midfield as those around him bombed forward, he was spot-on with his distribution and broke up the play well. Another excellent European display. 8

Scott Arfield: Took up some promising positions in the final third and his blocked shot led to Colak’s equaliser. Was replaced by Matondo just after the hour-mark. 6

Tom Lawrence: Came close with a long-range effort and flitted in between the lines. Offered Rangers a different outlet in midfield. Came off late for Kamara. 6

Malik Tillman: Rose higher than Union goalkeeper Moris to score the crucial third goal. Neat touches in the final third and always looked likely to spark something. 8

Ryan Kent: Never stopped driving at Union and looking to make things happen. Not everything came off but Rangers are a much more threatening team with him in it. 7

Antonio Colak: Came close with two headers but made no mistake when presented with one just a couple of yards out to make it 2-0. Led the line well before being subbed for Morelos. 7