Rangers player ratings: One star man gets 8, the cool customer but too many letdowns against Celtic

We give the Rangers players involved in the match against Celtic a mark out of ten for their performance at Ibrox.

Allan McGregor: Was rarely called upon to make a save and had little chance with either of Celtic’s goals. 6

James Tavernier: The Rangers captain was badly at fault for Celtic’s opener, failing to deal properly with Daizen Maeda, and while he showed composure to score a penalty to put Rangers ahead, this was not one of the right-back’s better performances. 5

Connor Goldson: Kept Kyogo Furuhashi pretty quiet and was one of Rangers’ better defenders. Brings leadership and calmness to the Ibrox defence. 6

Rangers' Ryan Kent, left, celebrates his goal with Ben Davies.

Ben Davies: Always looked the weaker link in the Rangers backline. Made one very good crossfield pass but his distribution wasn’t always on point. Unfortunate to see his late block on Giorgios Giakoumakis land at Furuhashi’s feet for the late leveller. 5

Borna Barisic: Played Aaron Mooy onside in build-up to Celtic equaliser. Could not get forward as often as he likes and was wayward with some of his trademark crosses from out wide. 5

Glen Kamara: In a match punctuated by poor passing, the Finn was one of the better midfielders on show. Takes good care of the ball and made Rangers a more cohesive until after the break. 7

John Lundstram: Worked extremely hard in midfield to get Rangers more control of the match following Celtic’s fast start. Was clearly tired by 70-minute mark and understandably replaced by Ryan Jack. 6

Fashion Sakala: Changed the game with his direct running, winning the penalty from Carl Starfelt. Can be a little erratic with his end product but gives Rangers an outball and enthusiasm. 7

Malik Tillman: Ran himself into the ground by being prepared to support the Rangers forward line. Should have wrapped up proceedings, though, on 83 minutes when through on goal but allowed Celtic defence to recover. Celtic scored not long after, by which point he had been subbed. 5

Ryan Kent: The best Rangers player on the pitch. Never hid, tried to fashion chances even when Celtic were in the ascendancy and scored a lovely goal. The sort of performance that will remind suitors what he is capable of. 8

Alfredo Morelos: A strange game by the Colombian. His lax pass set up Daizen Maeda to score Celtic’s opener and for the first period of the match, he was well short of the standards required. His demeanour changed when charging down a Joe Hart clearance. He came to life, missed two very good headed chances at the end of the first half and then showed more aggression and desire as Rangers completed their comeback. Still a way off his peak performance levels though and came off for Scott Wright. 5

