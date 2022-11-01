Rangers' Scott Arfield looks dejected during the defeat by Ajax at Ibrox.

Allan McGregor: Made one decent save and had little chance with the goals. Won’t be happy with the number of goals that have flown by him in this tournament. 5

James Tavernier: Mixed night. Ajax clearly targeted the right-flank and all the goals were created down his side. He looked out of position for the opener. Did improve after the break and tucked away the penalty. 4

Leon King: It’s very difficult to be critical of the 18-year-old, who frankly has been chucked into this environment far too early in his fledgling career. Second goal deflected in off him. One can only hope the past month or so can serve as an education for him against such talented forwards. 3

James Sands: The American had to slot back into defence for this match and was guilty of not pressing Kudus for Ajax’s second goal. Difficult evening for him. 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borna Barisic: A couple of decent forages forward but could not deliver any quality. Was relatively untried defensively as Ajax tended to pick on Tavernier. 4

Steven Davis: Overrun and overpowered in the midfield. One slick pass showed nice vision but this was not the game for him, outclassed by the speed and directness of Ajax. Taken off for Kamara. 3

Scott Arfield: While his quality levels weren’t up to the required standards, his effort levels were. Came very close to scoring with a dipping second-half effort. 5

Malik Tillman: Showed his tender years in this match. While able to dominate proceedings against Aberdeen, he is still raw at elite level. One or two nice spins but did nothing when in space. Policed well by the Ajax midfield. Made way for Wright. 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fashion Sakala: Came close to scoring with a first-half header that was cleared off the line. His energy and pace momentarily worried the Ajax rearguard, but that quickly dissipated. The Zambian was fairly quiet thereafter, if always willing. 4

Antonio Colak: Hard to be too damning of the Croat given the measly service afforded to him by his peers. Looked lost and lonely in the final third. Isn’t able to create chances of his own in such matches. Sloped off for Morelos. 3

Ryan Kent: Actually one of his better performances on this stage. Never shied away from the ball, got the better of his man a few times and stood up some nice crosses. Justified the applause when he was taken off late. 6