Rangers player ratings: How Ibrox men fared in dramatic 3-1 win against Braga

Allan McGregor: Barely touched the ball throughout the 90 minutes and had no chance with Braga’s goal that forced extra time. 6
James Tavernier: Put in a proper captain’s performance. Scored the opener, cool as ice with his penalty. Defended well and drove his team forward from defence. 9
Connor Goldson: Dealt with almost every long ball that came in from Braga and was an assured presence in Rangers’ defence. 7
Calvin Bassey: A little careless in possession but was powerful and brave in defence. Dovetailed well with Barisic outside of him. 7
Borna Barisic: A force to be reckoned with in attack, setting up the opener and putting in a number of good crosses. Looked back to his best. 8
John Lundstram: Was strong with his defensive duties but sometimes slack with distribution. 6
Ryan Jack: Rarely flustered at the base of midfield, he kept things ticking over and made sure Rangers were on the front foot. Was taken off with ten minutes to go. 7
Joe Aribo: Central to most good Rangers attacks and got a crucial flick-on for the opening goal. A fine display. 8
Aaron Ramsey: Deployed wide right, the Welshman was a peripheral figure in the first half despite Rangers’ dominance. Grew into the game in the second half and was a more creative outlet before making way for Scott Wright on 80 minutes. 6
Ryan Kent: Braga’s defence will be glad to see the back of the wide man. Constantly surged at their backline, although was occasionally let down by his end product. 7
Kemar Roofe: Led the line really well. Had a goal disallowed, won the penalty and then finally got his reward with the crucial goal in extra time. 8
Scott Wright: A couple of nice flashes in extra time. 4
Glen Kamara: Heavily involved in the winning goal and added composure to midfield. 5
Leon Balogun: Replaced a tired Barisic and contributed to one of the Braga red cards. 4
Scott Arfield: Missed a glaring opportunity in extra time. 2
Fashion Sakala: Offered pace against a tired Braga backline on the counter. 3