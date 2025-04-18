Rangers Europa League run is over after their 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Athletic Bilbao, but their run hasn’t been without pride - and just a little bit of drama.

Ibrox roaring it’s way past Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on penalties, Cyriel Dessers last minute equaliser at Old Trafford, and Hamza Igamane’s stunning opener against Tottenham Hotspur, their impressive Europa League has been in complete contrast to their underwhelming domestic season, proving plenty good memories for the Ibrox support.

Vaclav Cerny and Hamza Igamane were the man scored the goals that took Rangers all the way to the last eight of the competition, but which surprise playmaker was the Gers most creative? Which defender kept Rangers resolute? And who kept the ball best for the team?

Here are Rangers top 13 highest rated performers in this season’s Europa League:

1 . Dujon Sterling Cruelly ruled out for the rest of the campaign after picking up an Achilles injury in the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao, Sterling has a solid enough European campaign. He was given an average rating of 6.62. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Connor Barron The summer signing for Aberdeen picked up an average rating of 6.71 for his Europa League performances, and topped the list for interceptions per 90 (1.9), while he made 79.9% of his passes accurately. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Jack Butland A hero in the penalty shootout win against Fenerbahce, Butland was dropped in favour of Liam Kelly for the Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao. Rated at 6.72 for his performances, he kept two clean sheets and saved an average of 66.7% of the shots he faced. | Steve Welsh Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales