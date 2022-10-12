Rangers player ratings: Appalling night for many - the defenders who can't defend, the 'nothing' performance, two pass marks against Liverpool

Allan McGregor: The heroics of the 40-year-old to keep – if you will – the score respectable at Liverpool the week before weren’t possible at Ibrox. His one notable save came when he was alive to block at the feet of substitute Mo Salah, shortly after the striker’s 68th-minute introduction. All he did was rouse the Egyptian alas, with the mercurial forward then helping himself to a six-minute hat-trick. 4

James Tavernier: It can so often be the way of it that the Rangers captain fills both the ‘credit’ and ‘debit’ columns of his performance ledger in quick succession. So it was with his pick-pocketing Fabio Carvalho to start the sleek move for Rangers goal a mere six minutes before he was nowhere as Roberto Firmino’s marker at the corner from which Brazilian nonchalantly nodded in the equaliser. Frankly not a full-back you can ever hang a hat on to defend at this level. 3

Connor Goldson: It was a real scunner for Rangers when the big English defender hirpled off just before half-time, following a lengthy break for him to receive treatment. He appeared to pull up when out-pacing Darwin Nunez in a foot race. Typical of the tussles between the pair as the centre-back tended to have the measure of his frustrated opponent. 6

Rangers' Fashion Sakala competes with Liverpool's Fabinho during their match at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Davies: The clash began better for the player against his former employers than he experienced last week at Anfield, but Liverpool were able to slice through central defensive areas all-too-easily for at least three of their five second half goals. 4

Borna Barisic: A mayday single went up on the Rangers left-flank as they began to be battered by Liverpool’s goal storm with the Croatian all at sea during this mortifying spell. 3

Ryan Jack: The Scotland midfielder sustained a knock that left him unable to continue approaching the hour and that was so unfortunate when sprightliness and conviction seemed again in evidence in his game after apparent struggles with high intensity encounters. That all facets of his player were functioning was reflected in the smart, constructive pass that set-up Arfield to net. 6

John Lundstram: The Liverpudlian was in his element early on, moping up and scamping around in the classic Italian libero role as essentially a sweeper sitting in front of two centre-backs. However, as the visitors stepped on the gas following the interval, all the utility man could see were exhaust fumes. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fashion Sakala: He had a couple of menacing runs in the first period, and created a superb opportunity for Arfield to pinch a second. On the periphery too often before he was hooked in the 76th minute. 3

Scott Arfield: Sent Ibrox into paroxysms of ecstasy with the first Champions League goal witnessed at the ground in 12 years. His joy was equally unconfined and quite right too. The 17th minute opener was a trademark strike, the redoubtable attacker bursting between the Liverpool defenders before producing an inch-perfect, clean as a whistle finish. Surprisingly ended a near two-year wait since his last European goal. Overwhelmed like all his team-mates in the second-half mauling. 6

Ryan Kent: The typical Kent performance on occasions when it is demanded he showcases his rare abilities on the big stage runs as thus: he produces one half decent run, where there will be a shimmy or feint, or both, a couple of overhit crosses and then nothing. This was a typical Kent performance. 3

Antonio Colak: The striker produced a neat back-flick in the build-up to Rangers’ goal, and just couldn’t get a toe on the ball when another great opportunity came along soon after. Otherwise, though, he wasn’t so much working off scraps as scraps of scraps. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad