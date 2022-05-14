Rangers player ratings: Alex Lowry and youngsters see off Hearts with Europa League preparations underway

The Rangers manager was rewarded with a 3-1 win over Scottish Cup final opponents Hearts – and a display that showed much promise for the future.

Here’s how the Rangers players rated.

Jon McLaughlin - No chance with the goal and dealt with everything else thrown at him. 6

Adam Devine - The 19-year-old made his first start for the club and was rarely exposed by the Hearts attack. 7

Leon Balogun - The most senior of the Rangers rearguard, he was solid until being replaced on the hour-mark. 6

James Sands - Was out-muscled by Ellis Simms for opening goal, but apart from that was a dependable presence in defence with a good eye for a pass. 7

Leon King - Stationed at left-back, the young defender was reasonably assured - although he did pick up a booking. 6

Rangers' Alex Lowry celebrates with teammates after making it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Rangers at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Steven Davis - Once again dictated the tempo Rangers played at. His experience stood out a mile in this match. 7

Alex Lowry - Took his goal superbly, ran with purpose and threatened Hearts time and time again. A very good performance from the teenager. 8

Aaron Ramsey - Drifted in between attack and defence and showed some neat touches. Subbed in second half due to likely involvement against Frankfurt. 7

Scott Arfield - Powerful first-half performance in the midfield and was replaced at the interval with Wednesday night in mind. 6

Amad Diallo - Another frustrating display by the Ivorian. Gets into good positions but twice spurned reasonable opportunities. Subbed midway through second half. 5

Cedric Itten - Took his header very well and linked play. A decent performance by the out-of-favour Swiss. 7

Rangers substitutes

Charlie McCann - Came on at the break and ought to have scored from close range. 5

Jack Simpson - Rare appearance for the defender when the match had dropped in pace. 4

Cole McKinnon - Took his goal very well on his debut. 6

Ross McCausland - Involved in some Rangers attacks, Nice debut for the teenager. 5