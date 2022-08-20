Rangers player ratings: 8 for star man - but a 4 and even a 1 in Hibs draw

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon McLaughlin: Made one excellent save from a Lewis Miller header and had no chance with either goal. Solid performance. 7

James Tavernier: Took his penalty well and was very diligent in his defensive duties. 7

Connor Goldson: Found the pace of Martin Boyle and Elie Youan hard to deal with, underlined by a first-half yellow card. 5

Alfredo Morelos' red card left Rangers with nine men on the pitch.

James Sands: Fared slightly better than his partner Goldson but was kept on his toes by the liveliness of Hibs’ attack and then the numerical disadvantage. 6

Borna Barisic: One of the Croat’s better performances, topped off by a delicious cross to set up the second Rangers goal. 7

Ryan Jack: Kept proceedings ticking over in midfield but became a firefighter once the red cards were dished out. 6

John Lundstram: Had not been his usual imposing self in midfield and his day turned sour when sent off for a cynical foul on Martin Boyle. 4

Tom Lawrence: Continued his goalscoring streak with a well-timed run and header to make it 2-1 for Rangers. Made way for Arfield. 7

Rabbi Matondo: Did not take advantage of Josh Campbell being out of position at left-back early in the match and then struggled to get much change out of Marijan Cabraja. Subbed off for Steven Davis as Rangers tried to protect their lead. 5

Ryan Kent: An infuriating performance, because the winger did so much right until the crucial moment, either making the wrong choice or putting in an inadequate final ball. Was sacrificed when Rangers went down to nine men. 6

Antonio Colak: Won the penalty off Rocky Bushiri and his movement created the space for Lawrence to score. Led the line very well before being replaced by Morelos, presumably to keep him fresh for Wednesday’s trip to PSV. 8