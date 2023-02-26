We give the Rangers players a mark out of ten for their performance against Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final.

Allan McGregor – 7: The veteran goalkeeper made a clutch of good saves and was faultless for either Celtic goal. Was left frustrated by Celtic fans throwing a second ball on to the pitch and promptly blootered it back into crowd.

James Tavernier – 5: Was a presence going forward, but both goals came down Rangers’ right-hand side and he was clearly targeted defensively by Celtic. Saw a free-kick from a promising position hit the top of the wall.

Connor Goldson – 6: Rangers’ most composed defender, he was out of position for the opening goal but other than that, had a reasonable performance up against Celtic’s plethora of attacking threats.

The Rangers starting XI poses for the cameras ahead of the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

Ben Davies – 5: Was posted missing for both of Kyogo Furuhashi’s goals, with the Japanese getting in front of him to score the all-important second strike. Had some good moments with the ball.

Borna Barisic – 5: The left-back was unable to influence the match in an attacking sense. Let a presentable chance slip away late on when unable to control a ball across goal.

Glen Kamara – 4: Preferred to Nicolas Raskin in midfield, the Finn did not exert enough control in midfield and was not accurate enough with his passing. Booked for a poor tackle and came off for Ryan Jack as part of a triple change two-thirds of the way into the match.

John Lundstram – 4: An injury doubt before the match, the 29-year-old was unable to replicate the dominating performance of last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. His booking for a foul on Aaron Mooy summed up his afternoon: always one step behind the pace. Unsurprisingly subbed on 65 minutes.

Fashion Sakala – 4: Hogged the headlines pre-match with some bullish words on Rangers’ ‘superiority’ but was unable to back it up on the pitch. While always their most pacey outlet in attack, the end product or composure were too often lacking, not least when unable to convert an open goal from a tight angle after Kent hit the post. Came off late on for Scott Wright.

Malik Tillman – 4: Like Lundstram, the Bayern Munich loanee’s participation was doubtful due to injury. The youngster did not look 100 per cent fit and was not able to drive into Celtic final third enough. Put up flimsy resistance for Celtic’s second goal and came off just after Rangers’ first goal.

Ryan Kent – 5: Came so close to scoring in the second half but daisy-cutter hit the post. Always looked Rangers' most creative player but was unable to unlock the Celtic defence when it mattered most.

Alfredo Morelos – 6: The striker was not given much service but showed his predatory instinct when the ball dropped for him to fire home from close range. His hold-up and link-up play was decent enough. Replaced by Antonio Colak with 15 minutes remaining.

