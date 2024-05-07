Rangers player involved in angry confrontation with fan outside Ibrox as shock footage emerges

A video has emerged which appears to show Rangers player Borna Barisic becoming involved in an angry altercation with a supporter outside Ibrox Stadium.

The footage shared on social media shows the Croatian left-back posing for pictures and signing autographs before reacting to a comment made by a supporter by walking abruptly towards him and becoming involved in a heated exchange.

An enraged Barisic appears to raise his arm and lunge towards the fan before being ushered away by a security guard amid audible gasps from onlookers.

The incident occured after the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday which saw Rangers cut the gap on league leaders Celtic back to three points ahead of the potentially title-defining Old Firm fixture at Celtic Park this Saturday. Barisic played the majority of the match before being replaced by substitute Ridvan Yilmaz in the 79th minute.

Barisic has been linked with a free transfer to Turkish side Trabszonspor this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The 31-year-old joined Rangers from NK Osijek for a reported fee of £2.2million in the summer of 2018.

To date, he has made 235 appearances for the Ibrox club, scoring 10 goals.