Rangers pinpoint No.1 manager target and set to make approach for former Ibrox coach

Rangers have decided on the manager they want to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst – and are ready make their move.

The Dutchman was sacked on Monday prompting a number of names to be linked with the vacant post, including a return for Steven Gerrard, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhüttl, the Austrian who worked with Ross Wilson at Southampton. Yet an early front runner emerged in Michael Beale, a key lieutenant during Gerrard’s three-season stint at Ibrox.

Now, according to reports north and south of the border, Rangers are set to make their move. The Scottish Sun reports there has been no communication between the club and Queens Park Rangers despite both Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson having spent time in London poring over possible candidates. Interest in Beale will now be stepped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a successful start to life in the Championship, the 42-year-old was wanted by Wolves earlier this season but opted to stay at Loftus Road for the club's project. A move to Ibrox, however, appeals to Beale who is a highly thought of coach. He was taken to Sao Paulo as part of Rogerio Ceni’s management team and likewise to Rangers when Gerrard took over in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale returned to Ibrox earlier this season as a fan, spending time with supporters and noting the Govan ground was “my home". It is an appointment which will likely be welcomed by the Rangers faithful with the coach still popular. He will take on a difficult challenge with the team nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but also an opportunity to rebuild.