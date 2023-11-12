The Ibrox manager wants more to be done to help teams that have played on a Thursday evening and has suggested a solution

Rangers manager Philippe Clement wants Scottish football authorities to consider Sunday evening kick-offs for teams that have played the previous Thursday night in Europe.

The Ibrox club had to face Livingston on Sunday at noon on the back of facing Sparta Prague less than 72 hours earlier. Rangers won the match 2-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena to maintain their 100 per cent league record under the new boss but Clement feels more should be done to help teams that play in Europe and cited protocols on the continent, including in his homeland Belgium, where kick-off times are pushed back to later in the day to assist recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs have all joined Rangers in having to deal with the short Thursday-Sunday turnaround this season and have struggled with it. Asked if more needed to be done to help clubs representing the country in the Europa League and Conference League, Clement said: “Yes, I think it’s better for Scottish football also to do it that way. They do it in Belgium and other leagues, taking care of that. Maybe people who never played think “what is the difference with six or eight hours more?” But it’s a big difference in the recovery of a body, these hours of sleep and hours of recovery. Because it’s a really short time that players can recover.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Ross McCausland applaud the supporters at full time.

“We play every three days. Again, we will have a schedule of 12 games in 38 days. So, the recovery is an important part in my job to let the players understand how important it is – the food, the drink, the cryo, the sleep. What to do and when. I think it’s important in every league that teams who play in Europe on a Thursday evening play on a Sunday evening. In a lot of leagues, it’s done. It’s maybe something to see for the future.”

Clement praised his players for dealing with the conditions, revealing that playing on a synthetic surface forced him to make four changes to his starting XI. “It was a tricky game,” continued the Belgian. “First you have the circumstances with the pitch, which is not an advantage for us and the football we want to play. The kick-off hour, 12pm, after a European night. Also after European success, sometimes playing domestically can be dangerous in the heads of the players. For example, Danilo did 1300 metres high-intensity runs on Thursday so if I let him start today I take a risk, for example. Of course, I looked at that.

“So the team showed a really good mentality and the right spirit to play a very mature game because we didn’t give away anything. We deserved to win, clearly. Also, when you miss a penalty or a goal is disallowed, sometimes you end up in a dangerous game for losing points because the circumstances are not on your side. At the end, it’s a very positive afternoon I think.”

The match was punctuated by a series of VAR incidents, including a decision to chalk off a goal for Rangers’ Ross McCausland on his first start for the team. But despite the delays, Clement says he is an advocate for the technology in a week when it has come under increased scrutiny and debate.

“I didn’t see the images back so I cannot have a good opinion about that,” said Clement. “I’m a fan of VAR, to be clear, because it makes the game more honest. There are less mistakes than in the past, in the time I was a player. Now everyone can see back in slow motion and make the right decision. Still, some mistakes will be made because some decisions are a grey area and it’s always interpretations of things. Overall, it makes the game more honest. And I want an honest game because I want to build a team that plays good football and creates a lot of chances. Football that entertains people. I think everyone wants an honest game in the end and think everyone needs to be favourite of VAR."