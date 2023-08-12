Eventually, this was a job well done for Rangers as they got up and running in the Premiership with a 4-0 win over Livingston.

Abdallah Sima scores from close range to make it 3-0 for Rangers against Livingston.

Under pressure following last week’s 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on opening weekend, the bare minimum from this match was three points. The scoreline may look emphatic and while Rangers never looked in any real danger, there was a soporific spell in this match when Livingston came back into it and the home crowd got agitated. A better team than the visitors would have taken advantage.

As it was, three of Michael Beale's new forwards opened their accounts for Rangers. Sam Lammers scored just ten minutes in, Danilo grabbed the all important second goal at the business end of the match before substitute Abdallah Sima got in the act. Fellow replacement Kieran Dowell added gloss to the victory late on with his own maiden strike as the Lions crumbled. With his newly-configured attack still taking time to come together, manager Beale will hope that breaking ducks will take the shackles off his new men.

There are far tougher matches on the horizon, for Livingston were very poor at the beginning and end of this encounter. The concession of an early goal scuppered any plans of a containment mission. Their best spell came just after half time, when Andrew Shinnie forced two smart saves from Jack Butland as Rangers spluttered. Beale takes his team to Switzerland on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Servette and while they have a one-goal advantage, that will be an altogether stiffer test.

Jose Cifuentes was given his first Rangers start in midfield and the Ecuadorian put in a decent enough performance, linking nicely with James Tavernier on the right. Rangers lined up with a narrow attack once again, with width solely being provided by the full-backs. Cyriel Dessers was the odd forward out in terms of his display: he missed a good header, gave the ball away cheaply at times, looked leggy and found the unforgiving crowd on his back by the hour-mark. The Nigerian’s confidence just sapped as grumbles got louder.

Much like against Servette in midweek, Rangers started fast. The creative force that is Todd Cantwell burst through the Livingston defence and while cross-shot was blocked by goalkeeper Shamal George, Lammers picked up rebound and curled home his first goal for the club. Ten minutes later, Cifuentes had the ball in the net but VAR ruled it out for a handball. The decision seemed to take the wind out of Rangers’ sails and the rest of the half petered out.

Livingston deserve some credit for recovering from a woozy beginning and had either of Shinnie's efforts gone in, a restless crowd would have got on Rangers’ backs even more. Danilo missed a presentable chance on 68 minutes, blazing over from close range, but atoned with a nice downward header from a pinpoint Borna Barisic cross and after that, the floodgates opened. Sima netted a rebound on 84 minutes after Danilo cracked an effort off the post and then midfielder Dowell scored the best of the lot, unleashing a lovely left-footed strike that crashed in off the underside of the bar.