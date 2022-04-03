Rangers penalty claim: Pundits say Willie Collum made right call

The midfielder had made an off-the-ball run across Carl Starfelt but tumbled in full view of Willie Collum. Though the Nigerian international looked to the referee for an appeal – and James Tavernier later made his feelings known – the match official was unmoved.

And pundits watching on felt the referee was in the right.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports’ Andy Walker co-commentator: “You can see Aribo going into the path of Starfelt, I don’t think there is anything deliberate there."

Referee Willie Collum during the cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Ally McCoist, sharing the TV match summary duties added: “No, I agree, it’s one of these innocuous collisions.”

Pat Bonner, on BBC Sportsound said: “It’s never a penalty, he’s almost caught him as he’s run across him and tripped himself up.”

The match was poised at 1-1 at the time but Cameron Carter-Vickers gave Celtic the lead three minutes before the interval.