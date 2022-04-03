Rangers penalty claim: Pundits say Willie Collum made right call

Rangers were looking for a penalty kick when Joe Aribo fell to the ground in the 34th minute of the Old Firm match with Celtic.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 12:52 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 3:01 pm

The midfielder had made an off-the-ball run across Carl Starfelt but tumbled in full view of Willie Collum. Though the Nigerian international looked to the referee for an appeal – and James Tavernier later made his feelings known – the match official was unmoved.

And pundits watching on felt the referee was in the right.

Sky Sports’ Andy Walker co-commentator: “You can see Aribo going into the path of Starfelt, I don’t think there is anything deliberate there."

Referee Willie Collum during the cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Ally McCoist, sharing the TV match summary duties added: “No, I agree, it’s one of these innocuous collisions.”

Pat Bonner, on BBC Sportsound said: “It’s never a penalty, he’s almost caught him as he’s run across him and tripped himself up.”

The match was poised at 1-1 at the time but Cameron Carter-Vickers gave Celtic the lead three minutes before the interval.

