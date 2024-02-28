Rangers overcome huge Kilmarnock test to stay top of table as Jack Butland wonder save proves pivotal

Tom Lawrence celebrates after scoring Rangers' winner against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers are chalking off the games one by one in their pursuit of the championship. This was always going to be one of their toughest tests back at a venue where they were beaten on the opening day of the season and so it proved.

Behind to an early Danny Armstrong penalty and second-best to Kilmarnock for much of the opening hour, Philippe Clement’s side were galvanised by a stunning Jack Butland save that prevented them from falling two behind, a deficit that may have proved insurmountable.

Instead, they floored their hosts with a quick 1-2, James Tavernier spearing in a 25-yard free kick to draw them level just minutes before Tom Lawrence drilled in what would prove to be the winning strike.

Daniel Armstrong fires Kilmarnock in front from the penalty spot against Rangers at Rugby Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

With Celtic plundering goals by the barrowload against Dundee, Rangers had little room for error if they wanted to stay top of the pile and duly found a way to triumph even when some distance shy of their best.

This will be a painful loss for Kilmarnock to endure after appearing on course to take an Old Firm scalp for the fourth time this season. A first home defeat for three months didn’t appear on the cards given their first half dominance but Rangers, buoyed by a twin half-time substitution, stepped on the gas and duly got their rewards.

Both teams had traded early headed chances when Kilmarnock were awarded a penalty after 10 minutes. John Lundstram was the offending player – the ball striking his outstretched arm as he rose to block Armstrong’s shot – but the genesis of the attack had stemmed from Borna Barisic’s needless decision to fall over and grab the ball rather than usher it out for a goal kick. Referee David Dickinson gave the foul to Kilmarnock, starting in motion a move that culminated with Armstrong rolling his penalty beyond Butland.

This was the first time Rangers had been behind since their derby loss to Celtic two months ago, presenting them with an unfamiliar hurdle to overcome. Oscar Cortes’ drive required a smart stop from Will Dennis but, beyond that, Kilmarnock looked in control, with Armstrong giving Barisic a torrid time down the Rangers’ left.

Rangers swapped the ineffective Croat and Fabio Silva for Ridvan Yilmaz and Cyriel Dessers at half-time but it made little difference initially as Kilmarnock came within a whisker of adding a second. Matty Kennedy looked a certainty to score from Kyle Vassell’s cut-back only for Butland to make a sublime stop at full stretch, keeping his team in the contest in the process.

The significance of that moment was magnified when Rangers drew level. Lewis Mayo was booked for tripping Lawrence around 25 yards out, prime Tavernier territory. The Rangers captain duly curled in the free kick although Dennis probably should have done better than palm it into his net.

Rangers finally had a foothold in the game and four minutes later they were in front. Lawrence’s quick free kick made its way to Dessers and Corrie Ndaba’s intervention only redirected the ball to Lawrence who guided in a terrific low first-time shot.

