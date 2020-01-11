Borna Barisic and Steven Gerrard

Rangers open talks with full-back amid Serie A interest, Celtic keen on Tel Aviv striker, Jack Ross rules out loan move for forward - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip..

Stories from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

1. Rangers in Barisic talks

Steven Gerrard has opened contract talks with Borna Barisic in an effort to stave off a bid from Italian giants Roma. (Daily Record)

1. Rangers in Barisic talks

Steven Gerrard has opened contract talks with Borna Barisic in an effort to stave off a bid from Italian giants Roma. (Daily Record)
2. Celtic target Cohen

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen to strengthen his wide options with Maccabi Tel Aviv star Yonatan Cohen emerging as a transfer target (The Sun).

2. Celtic target Cohen

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen to strengthen his wide options with Maccabi Tel Aviv star Yonatan Cohen emerging as a transfer target (The Sun).
3. O'Neill warns Campbell over Rangers move

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill says Rangers transfer target Tyrese Campbell should stay with the Championship club for the sake of his career. (Daily Record)

3. O'Neill warns Campbell over Rangers move

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill says Rangers transfer target Tyrese Campbell should stay with the Championship club for the sake of his career. (Daily Record)
4. Morgan set for Miami

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is set to move to MLS side Inter Miami after both sides agreed a fee. (Daily Record)

4. Morgan set for Miami

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is set to move to MLS side Inter Miami after both sides agreed a fee. (Daily Record)
