Rangers are closing in on the signing Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes after holding talks with the player's representatives over the past week.

The Los Angeles FC midfielder is out of contract in December, when the MLS season ends, but his club are open to selling him this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing down the line.

French club Toulouse are also said to be showing an interest in the 24-year-old, but according to the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Rangers are closing in on a deal after moving to the front of the transfer queue.

Romano tweeted: “Rangers are advancing for the signing of LAFC midfielder José Cifuentes — talks are progressing to crucial stages. The agents of the player has met with the club few days ago — all the parties confident to get the deal done soon.”

Rangers target Jose Cifuentes in action for Ecuador against Senegal at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cifuentes has scored 14 goals and registered 18 assists in 109 appearances for Los Angeles from central midfield as well as earning 13 caps for his country, who he represented at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Rangers interest comes four years after the player was linked with a move to Celtic, with then manager Neil Lennon confirming in 2019 that Cifuentes was on the club's radar, while Manchester City were also interested.

A report in the Scottish Sun also claims that Rangers hopes of landing goalkeeper Jack Butland have suffered a blow with Manchester United prepared to double the wages being offered by the Ibrox side to secure his services.

The former England international has spent the season on-loan at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace, where his contract expires this summer, but he has not played a single match under Erik Ten Haag.

However, United are said to be keen to keep Butland as cover for David De Gea and Dean Henderson, leaving the 30-year-old to potentially weigh up accepting less money for the prospect of first-team football at Ibrox.