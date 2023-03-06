Rangers 'on brink of blowing up amid serious unrest' as ex-Celtic player takes pot-shot at contracts and recruitment

Former Celtic player Kris Commons believes Rangers are just one defeat away from an implosion.

Despite new manager Michael Beale having tasted defeat just once since taking over the reins in December – last month’s Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic – a section of the Ibrox club’s support are not happy with the current regime. Banners against the board were on display during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock and while Rangers got the victory, there were concerns over the second half of their performance. Facing a trip to in-form Hibs on Wednesday with the gap between them and Celtic still standing at nine points, Commons believes defeat would result in Rangers “blowing up”.

"Look at Rangers on Saturday, with Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Fashion Sakala scoring the goals in a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock,” Commons wrote in his Daily Mail column. “These are players signed by Steven Gerrard and, in the case of Tavernier, by Mark Warburton. The squad is still made up of signings from previous managers. It just highlights how stagnant things have become at Ibrox and how their recruitment model has failed with fans now making their feelings on this clear to sporting director Ross Wilson. Even Celtic's subs would walk into this Rangers team at the moment.

"The gulf in quality and depth between the two squads is massive. Postecoglou has built a ruthless machine at Celtic, one which is now relentlessly hunting down another league title. After the demolition in Paisley [5-1 against St Mirren], Celtic have now scored 250 goals in just 99 games under the Australian."

A Rangers fans banner during the 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock.

"Rangers face a difficult trip to Easter Road on Wednesday night to face a Hibs team who have picked up some decent form lately under Lee Johnson. There's some serious unrest at Ibrox at the moment. We've seen it with some of the banners unveiled by fans in recent weeks. They can see how far their club is behind Celtic on and off the pitch. Recruitment is key to success in modern football, but it's an area where Rangers have faltered badly since winning the league.

"By and large, they've signed a load of dross whilst also allowing key players like Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos to run down their contracts. Celtic's stance on things like that is night and day. As soon as anyone shows any indication they won't commit to a new deal, they'll be out the door.