Rangers offer update on injured Ridvan Yilmaz as Turk's timescale for return laid out

Rangers train ahead of Tuesday's match against Ajax at Ibrox.

Centre-back Davies came off at half-time during the 4-1 win over Aberdeen on Saturday with a groin problem while left-back Yilmaz was withdrawn after eight minutes because of a hamstring problem.

Midfielder John Lundstram is suspended for the visit of the Dutch side to Ibrox, where Rangers need a 5-0 win to make it into the Europa League, with Kamara back after missing the last six games through injury.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “We have Kamara coming back in the squad. Lundstram is not available because of suspension.

“Yilmaz will not be ready. He will be out for several weeks. He has a hamstring injury. It will definitely be after the World Cup. I don’t know how long exactly but he will not be involved in the remaining games until the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad