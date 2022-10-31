Rangers offer update on injured Ridvan Yilmaz as Turk's timescale for return laid out
Midfielder Glen Kamara returns to the Rangers squad for their final Champions League Group A game against Ajax on Tuesday night but defenders Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz are out.
Centre-back Davies came off at half-time during the 4-1 win over Aberdeen on Saturday with a groin problem while left-back Yilmaz was withdrawn after eight minutes because of a hamstring problem.
Midfielder John Lundstram is suspended for the visit of the Dutch side to Ibrox, where Rangers need a 5-0 win to make it into the Europa League, with Kamara back after missing the last six games through injury.
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “We have Kamara coming back in the squad. Lundstram is not available because of suspension.
“Yilmaz will not be ready. He will be out for several weeks. He has a hamstring injury. It will definitely be after the World Cup. I don’t know how long exactly but he will not be involved in the remaining games until the break.
“Ben Davies didn’t train. Hopefully he will be involved at the weekend but tomorrow will be too early.”