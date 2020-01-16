Rangers: No new signings forthcoming as Steven Gerrard gives transfer update

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has suggested that there will be no new arrivals at Ibrox this month.

Speaking ahead of the club's return to action in the Scottish Cup fourth round against Stranraer, he revealed that little has changed in the club's pursuit of targets.

Steven Gerrard has responded to transfer speculation. Picture: SNS

Rangers have been linked with a host of players, including Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson and Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell.

But no new recruits are forthcoming.

He said: "I've always said it will be a quiet month in terms of incomings and nothing has changed on that."

The club have been busy with players going out of the club. Andy King and Eros Grezda have already departed. Glenn Middleton, Jamie Murphy and Greg Docherty are all on the verge of leaving. The latter has agreed a deal with Sunderland for a loan switch.

Gerrard said: "I think Greg (Docherty) had a real strong loan at Shrewsbury, this is a player we respect really much due to his effort but unfortunately it hasn't happened this season and the best thing for his career is to go and play.

He added: "Where we are with the games left to play I am confident and relaxed with other players in the squad going out to play games."

Injuries

Meanwhile, there is good and bad news on the injury front. Reports that James Tavernier was set to be out for a sustained period due to a burst appendix were wide of the mark, but he will miss a couple of weeks.

Filip Helander is out for at least a month.

Gerrard said: "Tavernier's appendix could have been a worse issue but we got the right people on it. Nobody wants to lose their captain for a small period of time. There was no issue in Dubai but when he returned he was in discomfort."

Academy hope

Tavernier's injury could open the door for Nathan Patterson who impressed in a friendly during the club's winter break and could start against Stranraer.

The club are keen to open a pathway for their most talented youngsters, something which Gerrard is fully on board with.

He said: "It's pretty simple my message to the academy players if you are good enough and show that you are better than the players in their place you will get your opportunity. If you want to play for Rangers and you are good enough you will get there."