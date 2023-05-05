The 22-year-old arrived from Standard Liege in January on a four-and-a-half year deal but it appears he already has his sights set on a move to Chelsea. The Belgium Under-21 international has made a positive impression since joining the Ibrox side, making 11 appearances so far, but it appears his ultimate goal is to move to Stamford Bridge.

As quoted in The Sun via Belgian outlet La Derniere Heure, Raskin said: "My ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League with Chelsea. Playing in Scotland struck me as a good intermediate step. But Rangers are still a big name in British football. Before they came in for me, I had approaches from Club Brugge and Genk. But I think it would be a mistake for me to play for another club in Belgium, as Standard will always be the club I love most. Other clubs were interested in me as well, but Rangers' interest was the strongest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raskin also insisted that, outwith the Old Firm, the standard of Belgium's Pro League is superior to the Scottish Premiership. "Rangers and Celtic are better than than the top teams in the Belgian league. But as far as the rest of the clubs are concerned, it is the opposite."

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has revealed his dream is to play for Chelsea in the EPL.