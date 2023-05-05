All Sections
Rangers' Nicolas Raskin reveals what 'mistake' move would have been and rapport with ex-Celtic boss amid Chelsea dream claims

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has intimated that he views his move to Rangers as a potential stepping stone to the English Premier League.

By Oliver Anderson
Published 5th May 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:14 BST
The 22-year-old arrived from Standard Liege in January on a four-and-a-half year deal but it appears he already has his sights set on a move to Chelsea. The Belgium Under-21 international has made a positive impression since joining the Ibrox side, making 11 appearances so far, but it appears his ultimate goal is to move to Stamford Bridge.

As quoted in The Sun via Belgian outlet La Derniere Heure, Raskin said: "My ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League with Chelsea. Playing in Scotland struck me as a good intermediate step. But Rangers are still a big name in British football. Before they came in for me, I had approaches from Club Brugge and Genk. But I think it would be a mistake for me to play for another club in Belgium, as Standard will always be the club I love most. Other clubs were interested in me as well, but Rangers' interest was the strongest."

Raskin also insisted that, outwith the Old Firm, the standard of Belgium's Pro League is superior to the Scottish Premiership. "Rangers and Celtic are better than than the top teams in the Belgian league. But as far as the rest of the clubs are concerned, it is the opposite."

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has revealed his dream is to play for Chelsea in the EPL.Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has revealed his dream is to play for Chelsea in the EPL.
Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has revealed his dream is to play for Chelsea in the EPL.

Raskin was reported to have fallen out with Liege coach Ronny Deila, the former Celtic manager, prior to leaving Belgium, however, the midfielder insists he is still on good terms with the Norwegian. "I am still in contact with him," Raskin added. "There has never been a problem between him and me."

