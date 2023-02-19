Ronny Deila knows what it takes to win the League Cup at Hampden but Nicolas Raskin isn’t expecting his old boss to be on the phone this week dispensing with sage advice.

The Norwegian only won one of the four domestic cups up for grabs during his two seasons in charge at Celtic, a 2-0 triumph over Dundee United in the final at Hampden in March 2015.

That was the first of three trophies Deila lifted during his time in Scottish football and now Raskin, who played under him at Standard Liege, has the chance to emulate that maiden success next weekend, just a month after moving from his native Belgium to Rangers.

The extent of the midfielder’s involvement will depend on how quickly the likes of Malik Tillman, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack recover from injury but, as things stand, Raskin is in line to start against Celtic after just three appearances for Michael Beale’s side. Given Deila’s connections to the Parkhead club, the player isn’t expecting any good luck messages any time soon but insists he is ready for such an occasion.

Recent arrival Nicolas Raskin could make only his third Rangers start in next week's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I’ve not spoken to him about the final but he'll maybe send me a text,” said Raskin. “But, you know, he's busy with something else now. Ronnie and I have a good relationship. He helped me a lot to grow. We'd already talked a bit before I left but he's on the other side!”

Raskin is still just 21 years of age but not short of confidence, befitting of a player on the cusp of winning full international honours with Belgium. An Old Firm cup final would test the mettle of even the most gnarled of veterans but Raskin does not seem fazed by the prospect.

“I'm very excited to play against Celtic in this cup final because in football you only remember trophies,” he added. “I'm here to win trophies so I can't wait. I've spoken to the guys and they all say it's going to be crazy, something I've never seen before.

"So I'm really excited to see this atmosphere and see what it's like to play in it. Of course, I feel ready. I think the boys are coming back for the cup final but, yeah, I'm ready. I like to play in big games like that. I like to play with pressure. I'm very excited about the game.”

Raskin’s first experience of an away game was something of a curiosity given Rangers supporters filled three sides of the Tony Macaroni Arena to witness their team defeat Livingston 3-0. The player is honest enough to admit he is still not at his peak after not playing for several months prior to his transfer to Ibrox but revealed he is growing in confidence with every passing match.

“I think it was something special because we felt at home with more fans than Livingston,” he added. “It's the first time I've played away but it felt like home, so it was very nice. I've never experienced an away support like that.