Rangers next manager update: Odds-on favourite emerges as new name enters the running

Michael Beale has been installed as the new frontrunner to become the next Rangers manager following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers will spend the World Cup break searching for a new boss following the decision to part company with the Dutchman on Monday due to a run of results and performances which "haven't met expectations".

Van Bronckhorst had come under intense pressure following draws with Livingston and St Mirren, either side of a defeat at St Johnstone, which left his side nine points behind Celtic in the title race, having also steered Rangers to the worst Champions League group record in history.

Former Rangers coach Beale is the new odds-on favourite with bookmakers to replace him after spending three years on the coaching staff at Ibrox working under Steven Gerrard, and winning the league title in season 2020-21. Beale was regarded as a vital part of Gerrard's backroom team and followed him to Aston Villa last November before taking his own step into management with QPR during the summer.

Former Ibrox coach Michael Beale is the bookies favourite to become next Rangers manager. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Beale remains a popular figure among the Rangers support, but recently turned down the opportunity to manage Wolves in the Premier League due to his commitment to his current role. Gerrard himself appears further down the list of runners and riders but an Ibrox return for the former Liverpool captain would appear unlikely at this stage.

Sean Dyche is listed as second favourite among bookmakers with the former Burnley boss looking for work and referencing his previous relationship with current Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson at Watford during a recent radio interview.

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat is also ranked highly among the potential candidates setting up the tantalising prospect of squaring up against his Australian countryman and current Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Muscat previously worked under Postecoglou and also replaced him in the hotseat at both Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F.Marinos, emulating his predecessor in both roles by winning their respective league titles.

A new name has also entered the frame with Gerardo Seoane slotting in high up among the bookmakers candidates. The Swiss coach guided Bayer Leverkusen to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga last season but was sacked last month following a poor start to the current campaign.

