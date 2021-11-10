Rangers next manager odds shift to new favourites with Steven Gerrard link to Aston Villa still live

Odds on the former Liverpool captain returning south to the Premier League have shortened with continued rumour he is the Midlands club’s number one target to replace Dean Smith who was sacked on Sunday.

With market prices shrinking, bookmakers have already opened up lists for Gerrard’s successor at Ibrox – even though talks on a potential move to Villa Park have yet to begin, or be granted permission by the clubs.

Rangers fans do not need to look far for the favourite leading the market, while a host of other high-profile, Scottish and former Ibrox names are also priced among the candidate lists which have made many moves already.

1. Alex Neil PaddyPower - 16/1 | BetVictor - 10/1 Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey Photo Sales

2. Giovanni van Bronckhorst PaddyPower - 14/1 | BetVictor - 2/1 | Betfair n/a Photo: NIELS WENSTEDT Photo Sales

3. Gary McAllister PaddyPower - 2/1 | BetVictor 6/1 | Betfair 3/1 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. John Terry PaddyPower - 11/1 | BetVictor 12/1 | Betfair 11/1 Photo: JOHN WALTON Photo Sales