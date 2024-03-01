Rangers news: Injury setback as duo return, Ridvan Yilmaz revelations, frustration leads to penguin quip
Rangers manager Philippe Clement spoke to the broadcast media ahead of Saturday's cinch Premiership match against Motherwell at Ibrox. We pick out some of the highlights:
Oscar Cortes' injury and returning duo: “Oscar will be out, I don’t know how long. We are looking into that with the doctor and specialist. It is a muscle injury, but I cannot say much more at the moment. I don’t want to speak about a half-empty glass. I am focused now on the players who are available for this game, because otherwise I would have lost a lot of energy in the last couple of months and that is useless. It is a pity for him and the team, yes, it is an opportunity for another player to show it and to do it, it works like that. Kemar [Roofe] is back in the squad because it's a normal pitch tomorrow and Ryan Jack also trained the last couple of days so is also coming into contention."
On the evolution of Ridvan Yilmaz: “He's made a really big evolution the last couple of months. He's grown in every sense – almost every sense! First there were a lot of rumours around him in January. And I didn't see for one second a difference in his behaviour, training mentality or his togetherness with the rest of the team. That’s already a strong thing because I've seen other things in the past, not here but at other clubs. Secondly, he's grown on the pitch. His level is higher – physically, technically, tactically – also in his resilience in the duels and his passion. He is also really popular in the dressing room. The boys really like him. He's made a really good integration into the squad the last couple of months. I don't think all of that was the case six months ago. So credit to him, he's a fighter, and we need fighters, then I don't mind how high they are in centimetres."
On his squad: “In these four months together, every member of the squad has raised their level. Not only physically, but in every sense, technically and tactically, so they know what to do. In that way it has been really important to work with everybody and not be focused on 11, 14 or 15 players, but on everybody and we will continue like that.”
On the handball incidents at Kilmarnock: “I hope there can be more clarity about things in the future. I know there are decisions made in a grey zone. I don’t think for the handball rule it has become easier for referees or the VAR. It has become more difficult with the rule and the way it is decided by UEFA and FIFA. My job is to explain to my players what is hand ball or not. If they come on to the pitch feeling there is an injustice then we have a problem. I don’t say that was the case, but it needs to be really clear what is hand ball or not. I don’t think it is good for the game if all the players running around with their hands on the back, like you see now. Even then when your hand is like that (out) it is sometimes hand ball. It is not good for the game if players run around like penguins.”
