Rangers new boy Nicolas Raskin on what he 'loved' about Michael Beale, Champions League and the No.43

Rangers new boy Nicolas Raskin has explained why he made the move to Ibrox, signing a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee from Standard Liege.

The midfielder has created plenty of excitement amongst the club’s support and will likely make his debut against Ross County on Saturday having watched the 3-0 win over Hearts in the stands at Tynecastle Park.

Raskin, who expressed his willingness to play any role for the team, wants to “win trophies and play in the Champions League”.

"It's a very proud day for me, I have been waiting for this since hearing about the interest from Rangers,” he said. “I loved the way the manager explains how he wants to play football, passing, and creating. I was searching for a style of play close to what I know. I really want to continue with a big club with a great atmosphere and play in European competition in future.”

He added: “I like to recover balls and play forward, one and two-touch, breaking lines. I like to play fast, fast passing is a bit of me.”

The 21-year-old caught the attention of Beale and the club's hierarchy during a Europa League meeting between Rangers and Standard Liege during the 2020/21 group stage. He has also played and scored at Tannadice for Belgium's Under-21 side in a European Championship qualifying match.

Raskin also explained the reasoning behind the choice of No.43 which he will wear on the back of his top. He said: “43 is the postcode of the region I am from, that's why I have selected this number.”