Rangers 'need a Bert Konterman moment' as former boss pinpoints major weakness in current side

Alex McLeish has a very succinct answer to the question of how he might have coped with a player like Kyogo Furuhashi in his day as a top-class defender at Aberdeen. “I’d have passed him onto Willie,” he smiled.

Willie is of course Willie Miller, his central defensive partner at a time when the Pittodrie club were a force in Europe. Sadly, for Rangers, they don’t have a Miller to whom they can turn as they bid to prevent Celtic’s Japanese striker adding to his five goals in his last three Old Firm appearances in this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Two from Connor Goldson, providing he is passed fit, John Souttar and Ben Davies will be tasked with keeping Kyogo quiet. All are good defenders but even they would admit they cannot hold a candle to the masterful Miller. “He was the head waiter whenever I didn’t take care of someone,” recalled McLeish with reference to his old defensive partner. “It was Charlie Nicholas who called him the head waiter.

“It was a different style and we played centre half and sweeper,” McLeish added. “Willie was always there to sweep up. What Kyogo is tremendous at is, when the opposition push up, he stays high and when Celtic break the line he is onside for a cut back. I don’t know how many goals I have seen him score like that."

Estactic Rangers players mob Bert Konterman (hidden) after he scored the winner in extra time over Celtic in the 2001 CIS Cup semi-final at Hampden.

While keeping Kyogo quiet could be key to Rangers’ chances of success, it isn't the only requirement. They need something to happen at the other end too. Never mind a Willie Miller in his pomp, Ibrox manager Michael Beale could simply do with a Bert Konterman as he bids to win his first Old Firm match in four attempts as manager.

The often-derided Dutch midfielder set McLeish on his way with the extra-time winner from 25 yards in a CIS Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden in 2002. The manager was unbeaten in his first six matches against Celtic after joining from Hibs. "He (Beale) definitely needs a Konterman moment!" said McLeish at an event at Hampden yesterday to promote this weekend's clash.

While Beale has plenty of contacts to turn to for advice McLeish was perhaps fortunate to have the number for someone who, as well as having personal experience of the Old Firm fixture, also happened to be one of the finest managers the game has seen. “I spoke to Sir Alex the night before that (Konterman) game and he said you have to get them to play assertively, get the ball moving fast,” recalled McLeish, with reference to his old Aberdeen boss.

Rangers did indeed take the initiative and went ahead through Peter Lovenkrands, who would enjoy another big Hampden moment against Celtic on the last day of the campaign when he struck a last-minute winner in the Scottish Cup final. Bobo Balde’s equaliser meant he was not a match winner this time around. That status was reserved for a lofty gentleman with tousled hair who let fly from about 25 yards in extra time.

Rangers manager Alex McLeish involves Bert Konterman (right) in the celebrations after the 2002 Scottish Cup final win over Celtic.

McLeish remembers feeling like he had a devil on one shoulder saying: ‘what if you never beat Celtic?’ and an angel on the other shoulder asking him: ‘But what if you do beat them?’ He knew it was sink or swim time. Perhaps his entire Rangers career might rest on that single game.

Although McLeish was not to blame for any of the previous losses, he was up against a Celtic team who were seeking a sixth successive win against their Ibrox rivals. That hadn’t happened since the early 1970s. Hence his call to Ferguson. ‘What do you suggest gaffer?’ he asked. “At the time Celtic were on the march,” recalled McLeish. “I knew Rangers had to play a bit quicker and I still see that with today’s team. They have to play quicker.”

McLeish has identified a major weakness in the team. It has been frustrating Rangers fans all season. “They seem to rotate the ball and it ends up back with the guy who started it, rather than breaking the lines and getting the assertive passing going," he said. “That was one of the little things I changed when I went into Rangers.”

The Ibrox side had endured a barren campaign the previous season amid cutbacks which anticipated the later financial mess that would engulf the club. Manager Dick Advocaat was tired. He told McLeish that the players needed to hear a new voice.

Alex McLeish was at Hampden on Thursday to promote Viaplay’s coverage of Rangers v Celtic on Sunday at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It was December 2001. McLeish was just 42-years-old and “bursting with energy”. He could not do much more than lift the League Cup and the Scottish Cup by the end of that season. He then won the treble in the following campaign – the last Rangers manager to do so. Celtic are currently bidding for their fifth in the last eight seasons. For McLeish, it all comes down to recruitment, something Celtic have excelled at of late.

McLeish recalled an old friend, Dougie Brown, who was on the books with him at Aberdeen. He was later released. "He emigrated to Australia and played for a team called Melbourne Hellas," explained McLeish. "Who was his teammate? (Ange) Postecoglou. ‘Alex, I just telt him – you get up that wing and put the ball in the box and I will be the end of it – and we will be a partnership!’

“He (Brown) then went on to say that every team he (Postecoglou) went to he has improved. And I know nowadays the managers don’t do recruitment themselves, they have guys doing the algorithms and logarithms.

"But at the same time you know who the top players are in the world. And not everyone can just bring them to the club. That’s where sometimes you have to be a little bit more shrewd. Postecoglou’s knowledge of these players throughout the world has been excellent."