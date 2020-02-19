Rangers must be on best behaviour for first VAR encounter, says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has warned Rangers to be on their best behaviour as his players come under the watchful eye of VAR for the first time.

The video assistant referee system will be in use as Rangers host Braga in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday.

In UEFA competitions, VAR can be used to correct calls relating to goals, incidents in the penalty box, red cards and mistaken identity - but only when the referee has made a "clear and obvious mistake" on the field.

But Gerrard hopes his men will heed his warning and stay clear of such trouble.

He said: "We had a meeting a few weeks back when a couple of the Scottish referees came in and explained the rules of VAR and what the referees and UEFA are clamping down on.

"We've echoed that meeting to the players and made it nice and clear so the players are aware what to do and how to act in certain situations.

"It will be slightly different to what we're used to so everybody has to be ready for that experience, staff included.

"The most important thing that came out of the meeting was to keep playing. There are certain situations when a flag goes up or stays down. In normal situations you might stop or wait, so it's important we play to the end.

"It's important we don't use any gesture of VAR, crowd the referee or go towards the monitor. They've made it very clear they will act and dish out yellow cards.

"One thing for sure, we're going to have to be careful and make sure we behave and we're very disciplined over both legs."