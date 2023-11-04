Rangers move for Aberdeen star mooted but £5m price tag may be 'too rich for their blood right now'

Kris Boyd reckons Rangers could be encouraged to make a move for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in January but that his price tag may prove a stumbling block.

The North Macedonia international has been a big hit at the Dons since his £500,000 move from MTK Budapest last summer, scoring 27 goals in 59 appearances for the Pittodrie club.

And Boyd suggested that Rangers could do worse than attempt to sign the 24-year-old Dons star in the upcoming transfer window depending on tthe funds available to new manager Philippe Clement.

Rangers spent around £13m in the summer on new recruits under former manager Michael Beale and Boyd reckons Miovski could command a transfer fee in the region of £5m, eclisping the club record £4.2m Liverpool paid for Calvin Ramsay last year.

Writing in the Scottish Sun, the former Rangers striker turned pundit said: "When it comes to Aberdeen, they probably have the best striker out of the lot. Miovski has impressed me a lot since he joined the club.

"And the more I see of the North Macedonia international, the more I have to think the Dons are lucky to still have him at the club. Put it this way, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was to be sold in the January window.

"That’s not something Dons fans will want to hear, especially where they are sitting right now. But Miovski’s displays at home and in Europe are certain to have attracted attention.

"If Rangers are looking for a new hitman in January then they could do an awful lot worse than making an attempt to sign him. I know, the chances of Aberdeen selling their best player to Gers are highly unlikely.

"I also reckon Miovski could command a fee of around £5million, and that’s probably a little too rich for Rangers’ blood right now, given the money they spent and wasted this summer.