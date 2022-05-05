Rangers’ most impressive feature under van Bronckhorst can carry them to Europa League final - Scotsman Football Show

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany, a sell-out crowd will descend on the Govan stadium in the hope that Rangers can overturn the narrow deficit and reach their seventh European final in history, and their first since the trip to Manchester for the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

Ibrox has been a fortress for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men in Europe this season, helping them see off Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade and Braga en route to the last four, and they will hope home advantage can make the difference again and carry them through to the May 18 showpiece in Seville where they would meet either West Ham United or Eintracht Frankfurt.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder, Andrew Smith and David Oliver preview the big match, give their score predictions, assess the importance of Kemar Roofe’s availability, and highlight the factors that will stand van Bronckhorst’s men in good stead.