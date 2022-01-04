Rangers midfielder targeting 2022 comeback after being told he is 'lucky to still be here'

Rangers midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh in the stand with Connor Goldson during a pre-season against Partick Thistle at Firhill in July.. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old joined on a free transfer from Bournemouth in the summer but has been yet to feature for the Ibrox side after a pre-season medical exam flagged up a heart issue.

Ofoborh, who was born in England but has represented Nigeria Under 20s, revealed doctors have told him he is lucky to be alive but he has vowed to return to action in 2022.

Posting on his Instagram account alongside a picture of himself posing in a Rangers strip, Ofobroh said: "2021. Contrast. This year has easily been the toughest year of my life. All the depression, anger, sadness and loneliness I've experienced but extremely grateful for the support from family friends and teammates.

"It has been a tough year mentally and physically and as you can see a lot has gone on behind the scenes.

"Many doctors said I’m lucky to be here but I don’t believe in luck but the blessings from God. I owe it all to God for aiding me on this comeback trail. I will be back.

"2022 will have better days for us all. God bless you all and Happy New Year."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst discussed the condition of the midfielder in early December.

“At the moment, he’s still being tested,” he told Rangers TV. “I spoke with him when I arrived and we just have to wait until he sees the doctors and the results and we can go from there. But, so far, nothing is decided.”