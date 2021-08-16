Rangers midfielder heads out on loan to Championship league leaders Partick Thistle

Jake Hastie in action for Motherwell last season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The midfielder spent last season at former club Motherwell and was also farmed out to Rotherham United after Steven Gerrard moved to take the promising youngster from Fir Park on a pre-contract agreement in 2019.

However his early promise in Lanarkshire has not translated into appearances at Ibrox for Hastie. Despite Rangers paying compensation for the then 20-year-old, he has appeared just four times across the first-team and under-20s’ Challenge Cup campaigns.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastie will join Ibrox youth team-mate Lewis Mayo at Ian McCall’s Championship side with Rangers ensuring “Jake will be closely monitored throughout his loan spell,” until January according to the club’s Twitter announcement.

Jake Hastie during a SPFL Trust Trophy match between Dumbarton and Rangers B at C&G Sysytems Stadium, on August 11, 2021, in Dumbarton, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

His last appearance in light blue included the opening goal in last week’s 3-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win for the Colts over League One Dumbarton, but he has only featured under Gerrard twice – in the Europa League win over St Joseph’s in 2019 and the following League Cup win over East Fife.

The attacking midfielder, capped twice for Scotland under-21, was not involved when the sides met in a friendly last month, but goes into the Jags squad for the weekend league match away at Arbroath.

McCall added: “Rangers have been fantastic with us in allowing us to take Jake on loan. My job now is to give him the confidence to go out and show everyone the player he can be, the one who lit up the Scottish Premiership and scored goals at that level.

“Jake gives us another option of serious pace in the team from middle to front, along with Scott Tiffoney.

“I simply want Jake to go out and enjoy playing football with Partick Thistle – with one caveat, that he’ll need to work hard to get into this team.”

The Jags currently sit top of the cinch Championship table after two games played.