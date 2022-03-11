Rangers midfielder explains reason for switch in international allegiance

The Coventry-born Rangers midfielder represented England at under-16 level before switching to play for Republic of Ireland under-17s when he was with Manchester United’s youth academy.
McCann, who moved to Rangers in a £750,000 deal last summer, this week pledged his international future to Northern Ireland with whom he is likely to be fast-tracked into their under-21 set-up.
“I spoke to the staff at Northern Ireland and another few people and everything I have been told has been really positive,” said the 19-year-old. “They have given me really positive feedback and told me all the things that I want to be hearing. It sounds like it’s going to be a great adventure.”
McCann has been a stand-out performer for Rangers B team in the Lowland League this season and has been a regular member of the first team's matchday squad in recent weeks.
He was handed his senior debut as a substitute in the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth round victory at Annan Athletic last month and could be involved again when Rangers take on Dundee in their quarter-final tie at Dens Park on Sunday.
“It is what I strive for and what I want to be doing and it’s great to get opportunities to be in and around the squad and hopefully try to get minutes,” he said.